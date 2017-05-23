Final Trailer for Magic Box Horror Film 'Wish Upon' Starring Joey King

"Want your wish granted?" You know what, I don't think I do. Broad Green Pictures has debuted on final trailer for the horror film Wish Upon, arriving in theaters this summer after being delayed for a few months. We've already seen a few other trailers before, and this one just rehashes all that same footage, so you should know what to expect by now (including most of the kills). The plot is about a high school girl who finds a mysterious, magical box that grants her wishes - mostly to get revenge on those bullying her. But she must pay the price when her requests turn into nightmares. Joey King (from The Conjuring, White House Down) stars, also with Sherilyn Fenn, Ryan Phillippe, Elisabeth Röhm, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sydney Park and Alice Lee. As much as this seems like a cool horror concept, I'll likely pass on this.

Years after her mother's suicide, 17-year-old Clare Shannon is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Wish Upon is directed by filmmaker & cinematographer John R. Leonetti (of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, Annabelle previously), from a screenplay written by Barbara Marshall. Broad Green Pictures will release Leonetti's Wish Upon in theaters starting July 14th this summer. Interested in this?