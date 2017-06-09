Final Trailer for Pixar's 'Cars 3' Pushes Lightning McQueen to the Limit

"One new turn. One more dream. One last chance." Disney-Pixar has released one more full-length trailer for Pixar's sequel Cars 3, making this the fifth official trailer for this animated movie. They're really hoping it will be a hit? We know the story is about Lightning McQueen dealing with being beaten by younger, more high tech racers. He tries to make a comeback and pushes himself to the limit - even more than the last two times. Owen Wilson returns as McQueen, with a fun cast including Armie Hammer as Jackson Storm, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Katherine Helmond, and Paul Dooley. As I keep saying, this might turn out better than expected, and hopefully it's not being ignored because it's another Cars movie. Maybe it's actually good? I'm very curious to see this and find out. No more trailers please, let's go watch the movie.

Here's the fifth and final trailer (+ extra poster) for Pixar's Cars 3, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Pixar's Cars 3 is directed by newcomer Brian Fee, a storyboard artist and animator (for Pixar) making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Daniel Gerson. Disney will release Pixar's Cars 3 in theaters everywhere starting on June 16th this summer. Planning to go see this?