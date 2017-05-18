Final Trailer for 'The Mummy' with Tom Cruise Unleashes Hell on Earth

"It takes a monster to defeat a monster." Universal has unleashed one final trailer for the new take on The Mummy, which we've already seen plenty of footage for over the last few months. That new tagline makes me wonder if there's some interesting twists and secrets in this movie. This action-packed new version of The Mummy stars Tom Cruise, with Sofia Boutella playing the new "bad guy" mummy. Cruise plays Nick Morton, one of the characters who decides to dig up the new "mummy", a priestess named Ahmanet who ushers in "a new world of gods and monsters". The full cast includes Russell Crowe as a mysterious character, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Javier Botet. I'm curious about this, but really not that excited for it. The part with Tom Cruise's eyes in this is a very interesting little tease.

Here's the third & final official trailer for Alex Kurtzman's The Mummy, direct from Uni's YouTube:

You can also watch the first official trailer for Kurtzman's The Mummy here, or the second official trailer.

Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. The Mummy is directed by writer-filmmaker Alex Kurtzman, who made his directorial debut with People Like Us in 2012, after co-writing scripts for Star Trek, Transformers, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The script is written by Jon Spaihts and Christopher McQuarrie. This is another updated take on the original Universal Mummy movie from 1932. Universal will release Kurtzman's The Mummy in theaters everywhere starting June 9th this summer. So who's into this?