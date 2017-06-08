MOVIE TRAILERS

Final UK Trailer for Japanese Animated Film 'The Boy and The Beast'

by
June 8, 2017
The Boy and The Beast Trailer

"Kyuta means to learn everything from you." Studiocanal in the UK has debuted a new trailer for the final UK release of the Japanese animated film The Boy and The Beast. Most people have probably already seen this, as it premiered in Japan in 2015, playing at the Toronto Film Festival and Fantastic Fest that year; it played at more festivals in 2016 and opened in US cinemas last year. It's finally getting released in the UK this July, hence the new trailer some two years later. The latest film from Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children), The Boy and The Beast is about an orphaned boy named Kyuta from Shibuya who stumbles upon a fantastic world of beasts, where he's taken in by a gruff warrior beast looking for an apprentice. This actually looks really good, and I'm looking forward to catching up with it even a few years late. Watch below.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ posters) for Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and The Beast, on YouTube:

The Boy and The Beast Poster

The Boy and The Beast Poster

When Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, he"s taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice. Despite their constant bickering, Kyuta and Kumatetsu begin training together and slowly form a bond as surrogate father and son. But when a deep darkness threatens to throw the human and beast worlds into chaos, the strong bond between this unlikely family will be put to the ultimate test--a final showdown that will only be won if the two can finally work together using all of their combined strength and courage. The Boy and The Beast is the latest film from award-winning Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, of Summer Wars and Wolf Children previously. This already opened in Japan back in 2015, and open in America in 2016. It doesn't release in the UK until July 2017, the final opening.

  • In Scotland, the term 'beast' is a name for a child abuser, it's often sprayed on said peoples houses. It's kind of ruined 'beast mode' over here. Really like the look of this though.

