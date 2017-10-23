First Brief Teaser for Don Hertzfeldt's 'World of Tomorrow Episode Two'

Get ready! Acclaimed filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt is returning this year with another of his one-of-a-kind animated shorts called World of Tomorrow Episode Two (in full World of Tomorrow Episode Two: Burden of Other People's Thoughts), the sequel to his highly successful World of Tomorrow from a few years ago. If you've never seen it, stop what you are doing and watch World of Tomorrow right now - it's a brilliant "sci-fi" story based around the ramblings of Hertzfeldt's five-year-old niece. This sequel once again uses recordings of his niece to tell the follow-up story of Emily, who is swept into the brain of an incomplete backup clone of her future self, on a mission to reboot her broken mind. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest to some seriously rave reviews, including a rare A+ from David Ehrlich at Indiewire. I really can't wait to see this, I'm sure it's going to be just as mesmerizing and profound as the first one. Get your first glimpse.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Don Hertzfeldt's World of Tomorrow Episode Two, from YouTube:

For more info visit the film's official site here, or follow Hertzfeldt on Twitter for updates @donhertzfeldt.

