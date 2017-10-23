MOVIE TRAILERS

First Brief Teaser for Don Hertzfeldt's 'World of Tomorrow Episode Two'

October 23, 2017
Get ready! Acclaimed filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt is returning this year with another of his one-of-a-kind animated shorts called World of Tomorrow Episode Two (in full World of Tomorrow Episode Two: Burden of Other People's Thoughts), the sequel to his highly successful World of Tomorrow from a few years ago. If you've never seen it, stop what you are doing and watch World of Tomorrow right now - it's a brilliant "sci-fi" story based around the ramblings of Hertzfeldt's five-year-old niece. This sequel once again uses recordings of his niece to tell the follow-up story of Emily, who is swept into the brain of an incomplete backup clone of her future self, on a mission to reboot her broken mind. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest to some seriously rave reviews, including a rare A+ from David Ehrlich at Indiewire. I really can't wait to see this, I'm sure it's going to be just as mesmerizing and profound as the first one. Get your first glimpse.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Don Hertzfeldt's World of Tomorrow Episode Two, from YouTube:

World of Tomorrow Episode Two Movie

For more info visit the film's official site here, or follow Hertzfeldt on Twitter for updates @donhertzfeldt.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Don Hertzfeldt's Oscar-nominated World of Tomorrow finds Emily Prime swept into the brain of an incomplete backup clone of her future self, who's on a mission to reboot her broken mind. Continuing the tradition of the first film, World of Tomorrow Episode Two was written entirely around candid audio recordings of Hertzfeldt's five-year-old niece. World of Tomorrow Episode Two is once again both written and directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt (follow him @donhertzfeldt), of the first World of Tomorrow as well as It's Such a Beautiful Day, and many other short animated films including Everything Will Be Ok and The Meaning of Life. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest. No exact release date has been set yet, but we'll keep an eye out. Stay tuned. So who's already excited?

