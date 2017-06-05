First Brief Teaser Trailer for 'Professor Marston & the Wonder Women'

"I wonder if you are the one with the secret identity?" Annapurna Pictures has revealed the first brief teaser trailer for the film called Professor M for short, or Professor Marston & the Wonder Women. This teaser was secretly debuted before Wonder Woman in theaters this weekend, and it's the perfect launch, because it's about the man and two women behind the actual comic book character of Wonder Woman. She first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in October of 1941, then on the cover in 1942. Luke Evans plays Dr. William Marston, who was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife, Elizabeth, and a former student of his, Olive Byrne. The film focuses on how Marston dealt with the controversy surrounding Wonder Woman's creation. Rebecca Hall stars as Elizabeth Marston, and Bella Heathcote as Olive. This teaser doesn't show much, and doesn't even have a title card, showing only a URL for the film. But it's something at least.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Angela Robinson's Professor M, direct from Annapurna's YouTube:

The story of the unconventional life of Dr. William Marston, the Harvard psychologist and inventor who helped invent the modern lie detector test and created Wonder Woman in 1941. Marston was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth, a psychologist and inventor in her own right, and Olive Byrne, a former student who became an academic. This relationship was key to the creation of Wonder Woman, as Elizabeth & Olive's feminist ideals were ingrained in the character. Marston died of skin cancer in 1947, but Elizabeth & Olive remained a couple and raised their and Marston's children together. Professor M, or in full Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, is written and directed by filmmaker Angela Robinson, the director of D.E.B.S. and Herbie Fully Loaded previously. Annapurna will release Professor M in theaters sometime later in 2017, no exact date is set yet. Stay tuned. Visit ProfessorM.movie.