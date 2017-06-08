First Dull Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Landline' from Gillian Robespierre

"Just broke my brain." Amazon Studios has released the first official trailer for the indie comedy Landline, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Landline is the follow-up feature from director Gillian Robespierre, who broke out big with the indie comedy Obvious Child (which you really should see if you haven't yet). Robespierre reteams with Obvious Child star Jenny Slate, who co-stars in this along with Abby Quinn, playing sisters who freak out when they suspect their father may be having an affair. Also starring John Turturro, Edie Falco, Finn Wittrock, Jay Duplass, Amy Carlson, and Ali Ahn. This played at Sundance as one of the most anticipated of the fest, but I only heard bad things about it from everyone, unfortunately. Might not be worth your time. This trailer doesn't help at all, it looks terrible.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gillian Robespierre's Landline, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1990s Manhattan, when two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process. Landline is directed by filmmaker Gillian Robespierre, of the acclaimed indie comedy Obvious Child previously. The screenplay is written by Elisabeth Holm & Gillian Robespierre. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon Studios will release Robespierre's Landline in select theaters starting July 21st this summer.