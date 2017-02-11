First Featurette for 'Avengers: Infinity War' Introduces the Next Chapter

"I feel like I'm on top of the world, because this is just mind-blowing." Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes production featurette for Avengers: Infinity War, the next big superhero crossover movie hitting theaters in the summer of 2018. The video is more of an announcement of the start of production - filming began on January 23rd, 2017, under the working title Mary Lou, at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Georgia. Filming is expected to last until October/November 2017 - which is an extremely long shoot, but makes sense for a movie as epic as this. The Russo Brothers are directing, and instead of being split into two parts, it will be one big movie. This video features Kevin Feige, with appearances by Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) as well as a few others. Fire it up.

Here's the first production featurette for the Russo Bros' Avengers: Infinity War, on Marvel's YouTube:

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the badest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting May 4th, 2018 next summer. Stay tuned.