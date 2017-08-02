First Festival Trailer for Documentary 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami'

"You have to be a high-flyin' bitch sometimes!" An official trailer has arrived online for Sophie Fiennes' new documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami, which will be premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up next month. Originally titled Grace Jones - The Musical of My Life, the film tells the life story of artist/dancer/actor Grace Jones, who some may recognize as May Day from A View to a Kill, though her career is much more diverse than that. Described as an "observational portrait", "cinema verité-style film", the doc combines intimate personal footage with unique staged musical sequences to give us a look at both her public and private life. This trailer doesn't show much footage, but I am very curious about it, there's something fierce about Grace Jones that's particularly alluring. I'm looking forward to seeing this doc soon.

Here's the first festival trailer for Sophie Fiennes' doc Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami, from YouTube:

Larger than life, wild, scary and androgynous - Grace Jones plays all these parts. Yet here we also discover her as a lover, daughter, mother, sister and even grandmother, as she submits herself to our gaze and allows us to understand what constitutes her mask. The stage is where her most extreme embodiments are realised and her theatrical imagination lets loose: this is where the musical of her life is played out. The film includes Grace's unique performances singing iconic hits such as Slave To The Rhythm, Pull Up To The Bumper, as well as the more recent autobiographical tracks Williams' Bloods and Hurricane. These personal songs also link to Grace's family life, as the film takes us on a holiday road trip across Jamaica, where her family roots and the story of her traumatic childhood are uncovered. Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is directed by filmmaker Sophie Fiennes, of the films Over Your Cities Grass Will Grow and The Pervert's Guide to Ideology previously. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. No release has been announced yet, stay tuned for more updates from here. So - who's interested?

Loading...

No comments yet.

Sorry, no commenting is allowed at this time.