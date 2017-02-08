First Flashy Teaser Trailer for 'Beach Rats' from Director Eliza Hittman

Brand new distribution company Neon has debuted a teaser trailer for the film Beach Rats, the second feature from filmmaker Eliza Hittman, following up her debut It Felt Like Love. This film just premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the Best Director award. Newcomer Harris Dickinson plays Frankie, an aimless youth on the outer edges of Brooklyn, struggling to escape his bleak home life. He spends his summer balancing time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. The cast includes Nicole Flyus, Frank Hakaj, Kate Hodge and Neal Huff. I'm not fond of this teaser - doesn't tell me enough about the film or why I should be interested in it.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Eliza Hittman's Beach Rats, direct from Neon's YouTube:

An aimless teenager (Harris Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn struggles to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity, as he balances his time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. Beach Rats is written and directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Eliza Hittman, of the film It Felt Like Love and a number of short films previously. The film just premiered in-competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Neon will release Hittman's Beach Rats in select theaters starting later in the fall. Stay tuned for an actual date. Interested?