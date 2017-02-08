MOVIE TRAILERS

First Flashy Teaser Trailer for 'Beach Rats' from Director Eliza Hittman

by
February 8, 2017
Source: YouTube

Beach Rats Teaser Trailer

Brand new distribution company Neon has debuted a teaser trailer for the film Beach Rats, the second feature from filmmaker Eliza Hittman, following up her debut It Felt Like Love. This film just premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the Best Director award. Newcomer Harris Dickinson plays Frankie, an aimless youth on the outer edges of Brooklyn, struggling to escape his bleak home life. He spends his summer balancing time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. The cast includes Nicole Flyus, Frank Hakaj, Kate Hodge and Neal Huff. I'm not fond of this teaser - doesn't tell me enough about the film or why I should be interested in it.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Eliza Hittman's Beach Rats, direct from Neon's YouTube:

An aimless teenager (Harris Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn struggles to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity, as he balances his time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. Beach Rats is written and directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Eliza Hittman, of the film It Felt Like Love and a number of short films previously. The film just premiered in-competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Neon will release Hittman's Beach Rats in select theaters starting later in the fall. Stay tuned for an actual date. Interested?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Classic ambiguous teaser trailer nonsense.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS