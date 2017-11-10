Christian Bale in New Full-Length Trailer for Wild West Film 'Hostiles'

"You have no idea what war does to men." Entertainment Studios has unveiled a new full-length trailer for Scott Cooper's wild west thriller Hostiles, which will hit theaters in December at the end of the year. Set in New Mexico in 1892, the film follows a legendary Army captain who reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne war chief and his family through dangerous territory. Christian Bale stars as Captain Joseph J. Blocker, and Wes Studi stars as Yellow Hawk. It's described as a "heroic odyssey of survival" that "becomes a story not about the miles traveled nor the battles fought, but the journey towards respect, reconciliation, and forgiveness." The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster, Peter Mullan, Jesse Plemons, Stephen Lang, Q'orianka Kilcher, Timothée Chalamet, and Rory Cochrane. This premiered to great reviews in Telluride, and looks like a solid, dusty action thriller. This trailer actually makes me want to see this film.

Here's the new full-length trailer for Scott Cooper's Hostiles, direct from YouTube:

1892, New Mexico - legendary Army captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) undertakes one final mission before retirement: escort Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi), a dying Cheyenne war chief, and his family back to sacred tribal lands. After 20 years of violent struggle, this gesture of peace is as unthinkable as it is harrowing. Together they battle against a punishing landscape and the brutality of men alike, coming to the rescue of a young widow (Rosamund Pike) amidst the carnage of her murdered family. Two great warriors, once rivals across the battlefield, must learn to trust each other and find peace in an unforgiving land. Hostiles is directed by American filmmaker Scott Cooper, of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Cooper and Donald Stewart. This first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and also played Toronto, Rome, and AFI Fest. Entertainment Studios will release Cooper's Hostiles in select theaters starting December 22nd this fall. Your thoughts?