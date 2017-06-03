First Full Trailer for Alien Invasion Thriller 'Revolt' Featuring Lee Pace

"Must have some weakness, something we can use against them." A full-length trailer has been unveiled for an indie sci-fi project titled Revolt, from director Joe Miale making his feature debut. The film stars Lee Pace as a US soldier in Africa attempting to fight back against a brutal alien invasion. This kind of seems a bit like a mash-up between District 9 and Transformers, with robot-like alien creatures taking over. Also with Bérénice Marlohe (who was also in the sci-fi Kill Switch, as well as Skyfall and Song to Song), plus Amy Louise Wilson, Alan Santini, and Tom Fairfoot. This has some solid VFX work and it seems like it could be a fun under-the-radar sci-fi film, I just hope it's better than it looks. This trailer is worth a watch.

Here's the first international trailer for Joe Miale's sci-fi Revolt, found on YouTube (via Quiet Earth)

The story of humankind's last stand against a cataclysmic alien invasion. Set in the war-ravaged African countryside, a U.S. soldier and a French foreign aid worker team up to survive the alien onslaught. Their bond will be tested as they search for refuge across a crumbling world. Revolt is directed by American filmmaker Joe Miale, a former editor making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, including Assassin's Creed: Checkmate and Half-Life: Raise the Bar. The screenplay is written by Joe Miale and Rowan Athale. This project has been in development for years. There is no US release date set yet, but it's expected to open sometime later in 2017. Stay tuned for news. First impression of footage?