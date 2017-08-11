First Full Trailer for Armando Iannucci's New Film 'The Death of Stalin'

"I have no idea what is going on!" Entertainment One in the UK has debuted the first official trailer for Armando Iannucci's new film, The Death of Stalin, a darkly comic look at the internal political landscape of 1950’s Soviet Russia. Based on Fabien Nury's graphic novel, film is about Russian dictator Joseph Stalin's last days and the disorganized chaos of the regime after his death in 1953 and 30 years of iron-fisted rule. Adrian McLoughlin plays Joseph Stalin, with an ensemble cast of characters including Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Michael Palin, and Jonathan Aris. This looks like another brilliant, hilarious political satire from Armando Iannucci that might be perfect entertainment for the times. Just fire up the trailer and enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, from YouTube:

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. The Death of Stalin is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the film In the Loop previously, as well as work on "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, and Ian Martin; adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel. This is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and will likely hit a few other festivals. The Death of Stalin opens in UK cinemas starting October 20th, but still doesn't have any official US release date announced. Stay tuned for more updates. What do you think?