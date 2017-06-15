MOVIE TRAILERS

First Full Trailer for 'Daddy's Home 2' Comedy Sequel No One Wanted

by
June 15, 2017
Daddy's Home 2 Trailer

"Look who's here!" Paramount has debuted the first official trailer for Daddy's Home 2, the sequel to the comedy Daddy's Home, about a stepfather who has to deal with a crazy biological father. Why did they make a sequel to this? I don't remember anyone saying anything good about it or hearing about it being a hit. Ugh. Daddy's Home 2 brings back director Sean Anders, as well as stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, and Linda Cardellini. Newcomers for this sequel include John Cena, John Lithgow, and surprisingly, Mel Gibson. This looks as terrible as you're expecting, with cheap, excruciating humor and an absurdly cliche scenario that honestly seems kind of offensive. But whatever. I definitely won't be seeing this load of junk.

Here's the first official trailer for Sean Anders' sequel Daddy's Home 2, direct from YouTube:

Daddy's Home 2 Movie

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos. Daddy's Home 2 is directed by filmmaker Sean Anders, of the first Daddy's Home as well as Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, That's My Boy, and Horrible Bosses 2. The screenplay is written by Sean Anders and John Morris. Paramount will release Daddy's Home 2 in theaters starting November 10th later this fall. Anyone care?

  • Justin R
    Let's go ahead and pretend they didn't make this, or the first one for that matter. I'd put my money down on Ferrell and Wahlberg doing another 'The Other Guys' over this movie, even if it turns out to be bad, couldn't be worse then these movies.
  • txJM
    Sorry, but I'm not going to pay attention to preconceived opinions on pithy comedy films from someone who gave a 6.5/10 to 'School for Scoundrels'. Betas gonna beta.
  • grimjob
    Wow, I had completely forgotten the first one existed. I swear it just came out though.

