MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Death Wish' Remake Starring Bruce Willis

by
August 3, 2017
Source: YouTube

Death Wish Remake Trailer

"He's become a folk hero." MGM has released the first official trailer for Eli Roth's new remake of the 1974 action movie Death Wish, which originally starred Charles Bronson. This new version of Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as a doctor at a hospital who decides to become a silent vigilante when his family is assaulted. But, of course, the city begins to question whether he is a is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Such a cliche story, but maybe it'll be entertaining. Let's hope it's not a total waste. This also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Jack Kesy, Dean Norris, Beau Knapp, Kirby Bliss Blanton, and Mike Epps. This looks like a gritty thriller, but doesn't look like it has anything new to offer. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eli Roth's Death Wish remake, direct from YouTube:

Death Wish Poster

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer presents director Eli Roth's reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER -- until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family's assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings grabs the media's attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller Death Wish. Death Wish is directed by filmmaker Eli Roth, of the films Cabin Fever, Hostel I & II, The Green Inferno, and Knock Knock previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Carnahan and Eli Roth, adapted from Brian Garfield's novel. MGM will release Death Wish in theaters on November 22nd.

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS