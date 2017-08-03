Official Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Death Wish' Remake Starring Bruce Willis

"He's become a folk hero." MGM has released the first official trailer for Eli Roth's new remake of the 1974 action movie Death Wish, which originally starred Charles Bronson. This new version of Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as a doctor at a hospital who decides to become a silent vigilante when his family is assaulted. But, of course, the city begins to question whether he is a is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Such a cliche story, but maybe it'll be entertaining. Let's hope it's not a total waste. This also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Jack Kesy, Dean Norris, Beau Knapp, Kirby Bliss Blanton, and Mike Epps. This looks like a gritty thriller, but doesn't look like it has anything new to offer. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eli Roth's Death Wish remake, direct from YouTube:

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer presents director Eli Roth's reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER -- until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family's assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings grabs the media's attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller Death Wish. Death Wish is directed by filmmaker Eli Roth, of the films Cabin Fever, Hostel I & II, The Green Inferno, and Knock Knock previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Carnahan and Eli Roth, adapted from Brian Garfield's novel. MGM will release Death Wish in theaters on November 22nd.