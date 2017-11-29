First Full Trailer for Epic Marvel Movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' is Here

It's time. Are you ready for this? Disney + Marvel have finally revealed the first official trailer for the Russo Brothers' most epic team-up movie yet - Avengers: Infinity War. Hitting theaters at the beginning of next summer, this unprecedented comic book movie brings together every single Marvel superhero we've seen so far - including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, Pepper Potts, and so many others. This movie stars (everyone you know): Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paul Bettany. This is our first official look at Infinity War and it's an emotional tease for this epic showdown. Take a look and let us know your first impression.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War, from YouTube:

You can also watch the original making of featurette for Avengers: Infinity War here, for another preview.

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the baddest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting May 4th, 2018 next summer. Thoughts?