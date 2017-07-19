First Full Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's New Film 'The Shape of Water'

"This creature is intelligent… capable of understanding emotions." Fox Searchlight has revealed the first official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's new film, titled The Shape of Water. This fairy tale romance set in the 1960s at a secret government laboratory stars Sally Hawkins as a lonely, mute woman who discovers a classified "experiment" and falls in love with him. Doug Jones co-stars as the creature, which makes me think you could almost call this a Hellboy prequel about Abe Sapien specifically. It kind of has that vibe. The excellent cast includes Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Lauren Lee Smith, and John Kapelos. This looks really wonderful - it has that iconic Guillermo del Toro design to it, along with a nice mix of feelings ranging from mystery to romance to drama. I'm sold already.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, direct from YouTube:

An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. The Shape of Water is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, of Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, and Crimson Peak previously. The screenplay is written by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; based on an idea by del Toro and Daniel Kraus. This is expected to premiere at the fall film festivals. Fox Searchlight will release GdT's The Shape of Water in select theaters starting December 8th this fall. First impression?