First Full Trailer for Heist Comedy 'Ocean's 8' Directed by Gary Ross

December 19, 2017
"This is mommy's very special work trip." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for the heist comedy Ocean's 8, the all-women follow-up to the Ocean's 11 series. This is produced by George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, so it kinda has that Danny Ocean vibe anyway, even though there's a shot of Danny in a cemetery so yeah. The fantastic ensemble of women who pull off a heist in New York includes: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina. There's many other potential cameos in this, as the heist takes place during the fancy Met Gala. Honestly, this looks fun and it might be the perfect continuation of the Ocean's series.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, direct from WB's YouTube:

Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou, Rose, Daphne Kluger, Nine Ball, Tammy, Amita, and Constance. Ocean's 8 is directed by American filmmaker Gary Ross, of the films Pleasantville, Seabiscuit, The Hunger Games, and Free State of Jones previously. The screenplay is written by Gary Ross and Olivia Milch. Produced by George Clooney, Susan Ekins, and Steven Soderbergh. Warner Bros will release Ross' Ocean's 8 in theaters everywhere starting June 8th, 2018 next summer. Who's in?

