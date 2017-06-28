First Full Trailer for 'The Greatest Showman' Starring Hugh Jackman

"Every one of us is special, and nobody is like any one of us. That's the point of my show." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first official trailer for The Greatest Showman, an exciting new musical telling the story of P.T. Barnum, the creator of the vaudeville show known as the circus. This musical will arrive on Christmas this year, and I'm excited to finally see some footage. Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, with a huge ensemble cast featuring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Paul Sparks, and Zendaya. With original songs by the Oscar-winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. It looks magnificent, I'm totally in for this! And I love that bit at the end about "show business." Bring it on.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Gracey's The Greatest Showman, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary (Hugh Jackman) who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman (originally The Greatest Showman on Earth) is directed by newcomer Michael Gracey, a former visual effects supervisor making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon; based on a story by Jenny Bicks. 20th Century Fox will premiere Gracey's The Greatest Showman in theaters everywhere starting on December 25th, 2017, Christmas Day, during the holidays this year. First impression of this?