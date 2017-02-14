First Fun Trailer for Part 2 of Thor & Darryl's 'Team Thor' Video Diary

"I can't, uh, pay rent with these things…" Marvel Studios has unveiled a teaser trailer for Part 2 of "Team Thor", the video dairies of roommates Thor & Darryl. The very first fan-favorite Thor & Darryl video premiered at Comic-Con last year in Hall H, and received some of the most buzz I've ever heard coming out of the convention. It eventually ended up online a few months later, and it's hilarious. The video diaries are made in the style of "The Office", involving Thor and his friend Darryl, who has a tough job of dealing with the "God of Thunder" as his roomie. I like the footage in this new teaser, it seems like Marvel is happily continuing this series and there may be even more footage beyond just Part 1 & 2. Only time will tell. Enjoy.

Here's the teaser trailer for Part 2 of "Team Thor", video diaries of Thor & Darryl, on Marvel's YouTube:

You can still see the first Thor & Darryl video diary from the Civil War Blu-ray here, for even more footage.

Marvel Studios' has released this as a promotion for the Blu-ray release of Doctor Strange. However, this was made during the production of Thor: Ragnarok. Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. Disney + Marvel will release Thor: Ragnarok starting November 3rd, 2017 this fall. Get a copy of a Doctor Strange Blu-ray for more.