First Groovy Trailer for Grateful Dead Documentary 'Long Strange Trip'

"We're the same as you, you're the same as us." Get ready to rock 'n roll! Amazon Studios has debuted a full-length trailer for the documentary Long Strange Trip, an extensive look into the history and music of the iconic rock band known as the Grateful Dead. "Artfully assembling candid interviews with the band, road crew, family members and notable Deadheads," director Amir Bar-Lev "reveals the untold history of the Dead and the freewheeling psychedelic subculture that sprouted up around it." Featuring interviews and footage of Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bob Weir; and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. There's lots of footage from their concerts, plus never-before-seen interviews and photos for Dead Heads (and newbies) to enjoy. This premiered at Sundance and also played at SXSW and seems like another definitive music doc for everyone to appreciate, even if you're not the biggest fan. Dive right in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amir Bar-Lev's doc Long Strange Trip, originally from Yahoo:

The tale of the rock 'n roll abnd Grateful Dead is inspiring, complicated, and downright messy. A tribe of contrarians, they made art out of open-ended chaos and inadvertently achieved success on their own terms. Never-before-seen footage and interviews offer this unprecedented and unvarnished look at the life of the Dead. Long Strange Trip tells the complete history of the Grateful Dead. The documentary is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Amir Bar-Lev, of the docs My Kid Could Paint That, The Tillman Story, and Happy Valley previously. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and also played at the True/False and SXSW Film Festivals this year. Amazon Studios will release Long Strange Trip in theaters in NY & LA starting on May 26th, and across the country in a special 1-night only event on May 25th, before it premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Who's into this?