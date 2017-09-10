First International Trailer for Australian Racism Drama 'Sweet Country'

"You run away, I'll shoot you for desertion!" Memento Films has debuted an official international trailer for the Australian racism drama Sweet Country, from acclaimed director Warwick Thornton (of Samson & Delilah). This just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and will also play at the Toronto and London Film Festivals next. Sweet Country takes place in the dusty Northern Territory of Australia nearly 100 years ago, telling the story of an Aboriginal stockman who shoots a white man and is taken to trial. Hamilton Morris stars, with Sam Neill, Ewen Leslie, Bryan Brown, Thomas M. Wright, and Matt Day. I saw this in Venice and it's good, but a bit dry. There's more intensity in this trailer than the film, it's a very slow drama.

Here's the first international trailer for Warwick Thornton's Sweet Country, direct from YouTube:

Accused of murder, an Aboriginal stockman and his wife try to stay ahead of a fervent posse in the harsh outback of the Northern Territory, in this period drama from acclaimed Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton. Sweet Country is directed by Australian cinematographer/filmmaker Warwick Thornton, of the films Samson & Delilah, The Darkside, and We Don't Need a Map previously, as well as many short films. The screenplay is written by David Tranter and Steven McGregor. This is premiering at the Venice, Toronto, and London Film Festivals this fall. Memento Films holds the rights, but there is no US distributor in place yet. The film is expected to open in Australia sometime in 2018. Stay tuned. Who's interested in in?