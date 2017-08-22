First International Trailer for Cult Sci-Fi 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties'

"Do more 'punk' to me." An international trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's cinematic adaptation of Neil Gaiman's How to Talk to Girls at Parties has arrived online. This weird, totally wacky cult sci-fi film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer to mixed reviews (I wasn't a big fan of it). How to Talk to Girls at Parties stars Alex Sharp (of Tony-winning "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Broadway fame) as Enn, a boy from the dreary London suburb of Croydon. Set in the late 70s, it's a punk rock-infused, horny-adventure about a group of punk kids who discover a secret convent of aliens visiting planet Earth. The cast includes Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, and Tom Brooke. It's really hard to describe this film, but thankfully this trailer helps set things up and I guess we need to just accept that the alien aspect of this isn't a spoiler and will be front and center. Get ready for this.

Here's the Japanese trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, on YouTube:

An alien touring the galaxy breaks away from her group and meets two young inhabitants of the most dangerous place in the universe: the London suburb of Croydon. How to Talk to Girls at Parties is directed by American filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell, of the films Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, and Rabbit Hole previously. The screenplay is co-written by Philippa Goslett & John Cameron Mitchell; adapted from Neil Gaiman's short story of the same name (Gaiman also executive produced the film). This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Midnight category. How to Talk to Girls at Parties opens first in Japan this December. A24 will release the film in US theaters, but no release date has been set yet - we expect it to open early 2018. Stay tuned for updates. What do you think of this? Who's interested?