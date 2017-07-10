First International Trailer for Ruben Östlund's Acclaimed 'The Square'

"As you all know, the hunting instinct is triggered by weakness. If you show fear, the animal will sense it." Yes!! I love this movie, it's so brilliant. The first international trailer has debuted for Ruben Östlund's latest film The Square, which won the top prize Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year. And it so deserves it. Claes Bang stars as the director of a contemporary art museum in Sweden, but when his phone is stolen it sets off a series of events that lead him to an existential crisis. There's so much crazy, amazing, genius stuff in this film and this trailer gives you a small hint at some of that - including the Justice song. This also stars Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, Terry Notary (as the ape!), and Christopher Læssø. This was one of my favorite films of Cannes and I just cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it.

Here's the first international trailer for Ruben Östlund's The Square, direct from YouTube:

Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good causes. His next show is "The Square", an installation which invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. But sometimes it is difficult to live up to your own ideals: Christian's foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations. Meanwhile, a PR agency has created an unexpected campaign for ”The Square”. The response is overblown and sends Christian, as well as the museum, into an existential crisis. The Square is both written and directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, of the films Involuntary, Gitarrmongot, Play, and Force Majeure previously. The film first premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this year (read our review), where it won the top prize Palme d'Or. Magnolia Pictures will open Östlund's The Square in select theaters starting October 27th later this fall. Don't miss this film.