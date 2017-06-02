First International Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Seven Sisters' with Noomi Rapace

"We've got to help her. We've got to go out there!" The first full trailer has debuted for a sci-fi thriller titled Seven Sisters, also going by the name What Happened to Monday?. The film is set in the near future when governments have enacted a One-Child Policy, but a family of seven sisters outwits the strict societal policy by existing in secrecy. Noomi Rapace plays all seven sisters, each with a different identity, and each named for the day of the week - Monday, Tuesday, etc. They go out one-by-one each day pretending they're the same person, and everything seems to be going fine until one day Monday doesn't come home. The cast includes Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close, Robert Wagner, Marwan Kenzari, and Pål Sverre Hagen. This actually looks damn good, with some cool sci-fi elements/ideas in it and an original story that takes the dual-performance concept to a whole new level - with seven performances by one actor in one film. I'm in.

Here's the first international trailer for Tommy Wirkola's Seven Sisters, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic One-Child Policy, seven identical sisters (all of them portrayed by Noomi Rapace) live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman. Taught by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe) who raised and named them - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - each can go outside once a week as their common identity, but are only free to be themselves in the prison of their own apartment. That is until, one day, Monday does not come home. Seven Sisters is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, of the films Kill Buljo: The Movie, Dead Snow 1 & 2, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters previously. The screenplay is written by Kerry Williamson and Max Botkin. The film schedule to open in France this August, but doesn't have an official US release date set yet. Interested?