First Official Trailer for CIA Thriller 'Unlocked' Starring Noomi Rapace

"We need your skill set. We need you back on the frontline." An official UK trailer has debuted for the CIA thriller titled Unlocked, from veteran English director Michael Apted. Swedish actress Noomi Rapace stars in this as a CIA interrogator who is lured into a ruse that puts London at risk of a big biological attack. Orlando Bloom also co-stars as an MI5 agent she works with to help figure out what's going on. The full cast also includes Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, Akshay Kumar, and John Malkovich. This looks like it has some solid action, along with intriguing espionage twists, but I'm not expecting it to be that great. It gets badass when Noomi busts her way out with two silenced pistols, but that seems to be only one scene.

Here's the first official trailer (+ UK poster) for Michael Apted's Unlocked, originally from Empire:

Noomi Rapace stars as a CIA operative who finds her mission compromised. She's forced to team up with an MI5 agent, played by Orlando Bloom, to track down the terrorist infiltration and prevent a major attack in London. Unlocked is directed by veteran British filmmaker Michael Apted, of the iconic "Up" doc series, as well as Agatha, Continental Divide, Gorillas in the Mist, Extreme Measures, The World Is Not Enough, Married in America, Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Chasing Mavericks, and Bending the Light previously. The screenplay is written by Peter O'Brien. Unlocked opens first in the UK on May 5th this summer, but doesn't have any US release date yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?