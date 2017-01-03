First Official Trailer for HBO Documentary 'Becoming Warren Buffett'

"I think sometimes geniuses are by default lonely and isolated." HBO has debuted an official trailer for the documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, telling the life story of billionaire Warren Buffett, owner of Berkshire Hathaway, who's famous for being one of the wealthiest people alive. "With unprecedented access to Buffett's day-to-day personal life, the film tells the improbable story of how an ambitious, humble, numbers-obsessed boy from Nebraska—who still lives in Omaha—became one of the richest, most-respected men in the world." I'm curious about this, but as always I wonder if the filmmakers are too close to Buffett, telling his story in a glamorized way and never lifting up the rug to see what might be hiding underneath.

Here's the first trailer for Peter Kunhardt's documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, on HBO's YouTube:

Becoming Warren Buffett tells the improbable story of how an ambitious, numbers-obsessed boy from Nebraska became one of the richest, most-respected men in the world. The definitive documentary on Buffett, this candid portrait sheds new light on a man who has helped shape the way Americans view capitalism and, more recently, philanthropy. Becoming Warren Buffett is directed by producer/filmmaker Peter Kunhardt, of docs previously including Echoes from the White House, Gloria: In Her Own Words, Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words, and Living with Lincoln. For anyone interested, Becoming Warren Buffett premieres on Monday, January 30th on HBO. For more info, head to HBO.com. Your thoughts?