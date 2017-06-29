MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailer for Horror Film 'Polaroid' About a Deadly Camera

June 29, 2017
"Sometimes to deal with tragedies we make up urban legends." The Weinstein Company / Dimension Films has debuted the official trailer for a horror film titled Polaroid, about an Polaroid camera that kills people. Well, not exactly. The story is about a high schooler who finds an old Polaroid camera, and anyone who gets their picture taken by it will die in a "violent and tragic death." Not the most original concept, but seems like it has some good kills in it. Starring Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Logan, Priscilla Quintana, Madelaine Petsch and Javier Botet. This is based on the horror short Polaroid also from director Lars Klevberg, who is making his feature debut here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lars Klevberg's Polaroid movie, direct from TWC's YouTube:

From the producers of the The Ring and The Grudge and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: Polaroid. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Polaroid is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, including the Polaroid short this film is based on. The screenplay is written by Blair Butler ("Attack of the Show!"). Dimension Films opens Polaroid in theaters starting on August 25th later this summer. Anyone?

