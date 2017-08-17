First Official Trailer for Los Angeles Neo-Noir 'Gemini' with Lola Kirke

"I feel like there are so many crazy people who are mad at me right now." Neon has released a trailer for Aaron Katz's Gemini, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and also played at BAMcinemaFest this summer. The film received rave reviews and is already being referred to as one of the best of 2017. Gemini is about a heinous crime that tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. She travels around Los Angeles attempting to unravel the mystery, confronting her own understanding of truth and celebrity. Starring Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, Nelson Franklin, Greta Lee, James Ransone, and John Cho. Based on all the buzz and footage from this trailer, I'm already completely sold. One fest review calls it "a fantastic neo-noir set in the Thief-inspired Los Angeles of Drive."

Here's the first official trailer for Aaron Katz's Gemini, direct from Neon's YouTube:

