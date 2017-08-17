MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailer for Los Angeles Neo-Noir 'Gemini' with Lola Kirke

by
August 17, 2017
Source: YouTube

Gemini Trailer

"I feel like there are so many crazy people who are mad at me right now." Neon has released a trailer for Aaron Katz's Gemini, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and also played at BAMcinemaFest this summer. The film received rave reviews and is already being referred to as one of the best of 2017. Gemini is about a heinous crime that tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. She travels around Los Angeles attempting to unravel the mystery, confronting her own understanding of truth and celebrity. Starring Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, Nelson Franklin, Greta Lee, James Ransone, and John Cho. Based on all the buzz and footage from this trailer, I'm already completely sold. One fest review calls it "a fantastic neo-noir set in the Thief-inspired Los Angeles of Drive."

Here's the first official trailer for Aaron Katz's Gemini, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Gemini Movie

A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. As the assistant travels across Los Angeles to unravel the mystery, she must stay one step ahead of a determined policeman and confront her own understanding of friendship, truth and celebrity. Gemini is both written and directed by American filmmaker Aaron Katz, of the films Quiet City, Cold Weather, and Land Ho! previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at BAMcinemaFest and the Locarno Film Festival, too. Neon will release Aaron Katz's Gemini in select theaters starting spring 2018, though no exact date has been announced yet. So what do you think?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • I'm a huge sucker for noir and it's been pretty devoid of any quality noir films of late. I'll give it a chance.
    • Daniel Hickey
      Same. Looks decent.
  • shiboleth
    I like John Cho getting interesting roles. This looks better with him ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS