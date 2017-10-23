First Official Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Film 'Phantom Thread'

"Perhaps I'm looking for trouble?" It's here! Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, Phantom Thread, which is also the final film starring acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who is retiring from acting (for now). Set in the 1950s in London, the sensual story is about renowned dressmaker named Reynolds Woodcock, as played by Day-Lewis, whose "carefully tailored life" is disrupted by love. The cast includes Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps, Camilla Rutherford, Jane Perry, and others. According to Focus, the movie "paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running." Sounds, and looks, ravishing. This also looks like the kind of film that will make dress-lovers go crazy with joy at the costumes in the film. Watch it below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, direct from YouTube:

Set in the glamour of 1950's post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. Phantom Thread is written and directed by iconic filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, of the films Cigarettes & Coffee, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, and Junun previously. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Focus will release PTA's Phantom Thread in select theaters starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this year. First impression?