First Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Replicas' Starring Keanu Reeves

"I'm on the verge of a breakthrough… I am this close." Entertainment Studios has debuted an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Replicas, starring Keanu Reeves as a mad scientists who tries to figure out how to bring back his family after they are killed in a car accident. There's some kind of weird robot and lots of cool headgear that Reeves wears, but really is is about a synthetic biologist who attempts to clone his family members. The cast includes Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, Emily Alyn Lind, John Ortiz, Emjay Anthony, and Nyasha Hatendi. As much as I love sci-fi, and as much as I love Keanu Reeves, this looks pretty bad. The song is weird, and the whole film seems like an odd sci-fi mash-up that probably won't work.

Here's the first official trailer for Jeffrey Nachmanoff's Replicas, direct from YouTube:

A daring synthetic biologist who, after a car accident kills his family, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science. Replicas is directed by American filmmaker Jeffrey Nachmanoff, a screenwriter/producer who previously directed the films Traitor and Hollywood Palms. The screenplay is written by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen), based on a story by Stephen Hamel. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will release Nachmanoff's Replicas in theaters starting sometime in 2018, though no exact date has been set yet. This was filmed in Puerto Rico last year. First impression? What do you think of this?