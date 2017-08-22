First Official Trailer for Snowy French Retro Horror Film 'Cold Ground'

"The lucky ones freeze to death." A trailer has debuted for a snowy indie horror titled Cold Ground, a creature feature about a team of documentary filmmakers who venture into the mountains. Set in the 1970s, the found footage story follows journalists who head to the French-Swiss border to investigate a strange case of cattle mutilations, but the scientific team they were supposed to meet is nowhere to be found. This is described as a retro horror that is like "The Blair Witch Project meets The Descent", and it's filmed to look like it was made in the 70s with Super 8 cameras. Starring Doug Rand, Philip Schurer, Gala Besson, Fabrice Pierre, and Maura Tillay. This looks very scary, here's to hoping it's as good as the quotes claim.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Fabien Delage's Cold Ground, direct from YouTube:

1976: Two young journalists leave for the French-Swiss border to investigate a strange case of cattle mutilations for French TV. Yet, once they get there, the scientific team they were supposed to meet has gone missing. Cold Ground is both written and directed by French filmmaker Fabien Delage, of the films Dead Crossroads: Paranormal Activity Abounds and Fury of the Demon previously. This will premiere at various horror film festivals coming up this fall. Wild Eye Releasing will release then Cold Ground in select theaters starting sometime in early 2018, stay tuned for an exact date. Visit the official website. Thoughts?