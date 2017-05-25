First Official Trailer for Taylor Sheridan's Snow-Noir Film 'Wind River'

"You're looking for clues, but you're missing all the signs." The Weinstein Company has unveiled an official trailer for the indie thriller Wind River, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (of Sicario and Hell or High Water previously). This film is a "snow-noir" thriller about a murder mystery set in the snowy mountains of Wyoming, mostly around an Indian Reservation where the locals clash with the government authorities. Jeremy Renner stars, with Elizabeth Olsen as a FBI agent sent to investigate. The cast includes Jon Bernthal, Martin Sensmeier, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, Graham Greene, and Gil Birmingham. I first saw this at the Sundance Film Festival and loved it - saying in my review that "Sheridan is as talented of a director as he is a screenwriter." It's also showing at the Cannes Film Festival.

Here's the first official trailer (+ fan poster) for Taylor Sheridan's Wind River, originally from EW.com:

US Fish & Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Renner) discovers a body in the rugged wilderness of the Wind River Indian Reservation. The FBI sends in rookie agent Jane Banner (Olsen), but she's unprepared for the difficulties created by the oppressive weather and isolation of the Wyoming winter. When she employs Cory as a tracker, the two venture deep into a world ravaged by violence and the elements. Wind River is written and directed by Oscar-nominated American screenwriter/filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, making his feature directorial debut after writing the scripts for Sicario and Hell or High Water previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival (our review), and also played at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The Weinstein Company will open Wind River in select theaters starting August 4th. You in?