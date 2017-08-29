First Red Band Trailer for Comedy 'Crash Pad' with Domhnall Gleeson

"Oh this is so twisted." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the first red band trailer for a romantic dramedy titled Crash Pad, about a "hopeless romantic" slacker who falls for an older woman. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Stensland, with the main cast including Christina Applegate, Nina Dobrev, Thomas Haden Church, Anna Van Hooft, and Anja Savcic. The twist in the plot (which is mentioned in the synopsis so not really a spoiler) is that he discovers the woman is actually only with him to get revenge on her husband. But when he tries to blackmail her by saying he'll tell her husband, the plan backfires and the husband moves in with him, taking on his lifestyle. Ugh. This seems like one of those super pretentious "you need to learn a lesson, young boy!" kind of films. I'm usually a fan of Domhnall, but he just seems too cheesy to me.

Here's the first official red band trailer for Kevin Tent's Crash Pad, originally from Yahoo:

A hopeless romantic, who thinks he's found true love with an older woman, learns that she's married and the fling is merely an instrument of revenge against her neglectful husband. He threatens to blackmail her by telling her husband, but his plan backfires when the husband decides the best way to get back at his wife is to move in and adopt the romantic's slacker lifestyle. Crash Pad is directed by new filmmaker Kevin Tent, an Oscar-nominated editor-turned-director, credited with co-directing the films Ultra Warrior and Blackbelt II. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Catalino. Vertical Entertainment will release Crash Pad in select theaters on October 27th this fall, after first hitting VOD on September 25th. Anyone?