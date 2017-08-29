MOVIE TRAILERS

First Red Band Trailer for Comedy 'Crash Pad' with Domhnall Gleeson

by
August 29, 2017
Source: Yahoo

Crash Pad

"Oh this is so twisted." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the first red band trailer for a romantic dramedy titled Crash Pad, about a "hopeless romantic" slacker who falls for an older woman. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Stensland, with the main cast including Christina Applegate, Nina Dobrev, Thomas Haden Church, Anna Van Hooft, and Anja Savcic. The twist in the plot (which is mentioned in the synopsis so not really a spoiler) is that he discovers the woman is actually only with him to get revenge on her husband. But when he tries to blackmail her by saying he'll tell her husband, the plan backfires and the husband moves in with him, taking on his lifestyle. Ugh. This seems like one of those super pretentious "you need to learn a lesson, young boy!" kind of films. I'm usually a fan of Domhnall, but he just seems too cheesy to me.

Here's the first official red band trailer for Kevin Tent's Crash Pad, originally from Yahoo:

Crash Pad Movie

A hopeless romantic, who thinks he's found true love with an older woman, learns that she's married and the fling is merely an instrument of revenge against her neglectful husband. He threatens to blackmail her by telling her husband, but his plan backfires when the husband decides the best way to get back at his wife is to move in and adopt the romantic's slacker lifestyle. Crash Pad is directed by new filmmaker Kevin Tent, an Oscar-nominated editor-turned-director, credited with co-directing the films Ultra Warrior and Blackbelt II. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Catalino. Vertical Entertainment will release Crash Pad in select theaters on October 27th this fall, after first hitting VOD on September 25th. Anyone?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK