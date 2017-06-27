First Short Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi 'Axcellerator' Featuring Sean Young

"I made something. Something that can change everything, the whole world!" A teaser trailer has debuted for an indie sci-fi film titled Axcellerator, from director David Giancola who runs his own production company out of Vermont. This super low budget thriller is about a car thief / delivery guy who stumbles upon the invention of the century, some kind of device that allows him to teleport, and brings a beautiful checkout clerk with him. Co-starring Ryan Wesen and Laura James, as well as Sean Young, Maxwell Caulfield, Sam J. Jones, John James, David Johnson, and John Romeo. I don't know what's going on in this trailer, but I am intrigued. It reminds me a bit of that Netflix sci-fi film ARQ. Check it out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for David Giancola's Axcellerator, direct from YouTube:

When a young car thief / pizza delivery guy (Ryan Wesen) stumbles on the invention of the century (and the various government agencies that want to kill him), he and a sassy checkout clerk named Kate (Laura James) end up the adventure of a lifetime. Axcellerator is directed by American indie filmmaker David Giancola, of the various films Time Chasers, Diamond Run, Moving Targets, Icebreakers, Illegal Aliens, and Addicted to Fame previously. The screenplay is written by Mike Ford. This indie movie was made by Giancola's production company based in Rutland, Vermont. No release date has been set, though the film is expected to arrive sometime later in 2017. Stay tuned for more updates. Thoughts on all this footage so far?