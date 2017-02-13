First Teaser Trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour's Dystopian 'The Bad Batch'

"The chaos of this world is vast and unknowable. We'd like to think we can understand it. But we can't." Neon has debuted a teaser trailer for the new film from A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Amirpour, a dystopian cannibal western thriller titled The Bad Batch. The follow-up to her feature directorial debut follows a woman who drifts through a hostile desert wasteland overrun by cannibals. Suki Waterhouse stars, along with Jason Momoa, Yolonda Ross, Emily O'Brien, Alina Aliluykina, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, Jim Carrey, plus the one-and-only Keanu Reeves. This premiered at film festivals last fall to mostly very negative reviews, from many people I trust. Jeremy wrote a review from Fantastic Fest saying that it "seems like something of a big step back" for the director. Take a look anyway.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour's The Bad Batch, direct from YouTube:

A young girl wanders a savage desert wasteland in a dystopian future United States. She is Arlen, (Suki Waterhouse), one of thousands of Americans deemed unacceptable to society, who is unceremoniously dumped into a hostile desert wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While wandering in her desert exile, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight for her very existence in this human-eat-human world. The Bad Batch is written and directed by American filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, who made her feature debut with the cult classic film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival and also played Fantastic Fest (see Jeremy's review). Neon will release The Bad Batch in select theaters starting on June 23rd this summer. Anyone interested?