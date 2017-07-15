First Teaser Trailer for Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle in Time' Adaptation

"What if we are here for a reason? What if we are part of something truly divine?" Disney has revealed the first official teaser trailer for Ava DuVernary's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle. This teaser was unveiled at the D23 Expo this weekend. The sci-fi fantasy story follows three people - Meg, her brother, and her friend - who are sent into space by three peculiar beings in order to search and find their missing scientist father. The very impressive, huge ensemble cast for this film features Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Oprah Winfrey, Bellamy Young, Mindy Kaling, Rowan Blanchard, Levi Miller, André Holland, Daniel MacPherson, Will McCormack, Deric McCabe, and Storm Reid as Meg. This is a very exciting tease, not only a good introduction to the story but revealing quite a few fancy costumes and epic VFX moments.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Ava DuVernary's A Wrinkle in Time, direct from YouTube:

The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love. A Wrinkle in Time is directed by talented American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, of the films I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, and Selma previously, as well as episodes of "Queen Sugar". The screenplay is written by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia). Based on the bestselling novel written by Madeleine L'Engle, first published in 1963 and receiver of the Newbery Medal. Disney will release DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time in theaters everywhere starting March 9th, 2018 next year. Your thoughts?