First Teaser Trailer for Bong Joon-ho's 'Okja' Featuring Tilda Swinton

"I took nature, and science - and I synthesized." Ooooh this looks good. Netflix has debuted a teaser trailer for the new film from Bong Joon-ho, titled Okja, another movie (like The Host) about a young girl and her monster/creature friend. I'm a huge fan of Bong Joon-ho, and I've been waiting to see some footage from this new film and I'm pretty damn excited. Tilda Swinton is back (from Snowpiercer) in the cast, along with Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, and Choi Woo-shik. The main girl, named Mija, is played by Ahn Seo-hyun. She's trying to keep a "multi-national company" from kidnapping her friend - the creature known as Okja. This is a nice tease, an intriguing introduction that makes me extra curious to see more.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Okja, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Meet Mija, a girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija's horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion. Okja is directed by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, and Snowpiercer previously. The screenplay is by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson. Netflix will release Okja streaming starting June 28th this summer.