First Teaser Trailer for Creepy Indie Thriller Film 'My Friend Dahmer'

"I'm just like anybody else…" FilmRise has debuted an official trailer for a creepy new indie thriller titled My Friend Dahmer, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film is based on an acclaimed graphic novel and tells the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured by police. Before he became that killer, though, he was a shy, alcoholic teen who never quite fit in. This is the true, haunting "story before that story" of Dahmer in high school. Ross Lynch plays Dahmer, and the cast includes Anne Heche, Alex Wolff, Dallas Roberts, Vincent Kartheiser, Miles Robbins. This is just a teaser, but but damn does it have some unsettling moments in it, which is the whole point of the film. Lynch's performance looks superb.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Marc Meyers' My Friend Dahmer, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

Jeff Dahmer (Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness. My Friend Dahmer is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Marc Meyers, of the films Approaching Union Square, Harvest, and How He Fell in Love previously. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Derf Backderf. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and also played at the LA Film Festival. FilmRise will release My Friend Dahmer in select theaters + on VOD starting later this fall. Stay tuned for the exact date.