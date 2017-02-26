First Teaser Trailer for David Ayer's Orcs Movie 'Bright' with Will Smith

"I'm assuming this doesn't end well." Netflix premiered a trailer for their upcoming new sci-fi fantasy movie from director David Ayer, who last made Suicide Squad. The project is titled Bright and comes from a screenplay written by Max Landis, of Chronicle and American Ultra. This is the movie you may have heard about where there are orc creatures living among the humans. Will Smith plays a cop in Los Angeles who ends up in the middle of a turf war. The cast includes Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry and Dawn Olivieri. This is just a tease, so they don't reveal too much yet, but I am definitely curious about this. I want to see more footage. Take a look below.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for David Ayer's Bright, direct from YouTube:

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Bright is directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, of the films Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, and Suicide Squad previously. The screenplay is written by writer Max Landis, of Chronicle, Me Him Her, American Ultra, Mr. Right, Victor Frankenstein, and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency". Netflix will release Ayer's Bright in select theaters + streaming online this December. No exact release date has been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?