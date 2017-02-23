First Teaser Trailer for 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' Sequel

"A Wimp will rise." Fox has released an extended teaser trailer for the latest sequel in the comedy series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, this one subtitled The Long Haul, about a family road trip. This is the fourth movie in the cinematic franchise based on the popular series of books by Jeff Kinney. Young actor Jason Drucker plays Greg, who convinces his family to take a road trip to attend his great grandmother's 90th birthday as a cover for what he really wants: to attend a nearby gamer convention. The cast includes Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, and Alicia Silverstone. Yes, this looks as campy and as absurd as you might expect for the fourth movie in the Wimpy Kid series. Not for me.

Here's the first teaser trailer for David Bowers' Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, from YouTube:

In Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, based on the record-breaking book series, a family road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course--thanks to Greg's newest scheme to (finally!) become famous. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is directed by filmmaker David Bowers, of the animated movies Flushed Away and Astro Boy previously, as well as Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel, adapted from Jeff Kinney's book of the same name. 20th Century Fox will release Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul in theaters everywhere starting May 19th, 2017 at the beginning of this summer. Anyone into these movies?