First Teaser Trailer for Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

"It's Christmas Eve… A time of mystery… Expectations… Who knows what might happen…?" Disney has debuted the first teaser trailer for another new live-action take on a classic story - The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Going back to the original story, this one has a darker side (as the teaser trailer teases) and seems to be a mix of Alice in Wonderland and Chronicles of Narnia. This new movie stars Mackenzie Foy as Clara, who gets lost in another realm where she finds gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. The cast includes Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen, Miranda Hart, Ellie Bamber, and Jack Whitehall. This looks like exactly what you would expect from Disney - magical and pretty much the same color palette and CGI worlds as every other live-action movie they have made in the last few years. But they keep making tons of money, so they keep making these. Check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, from YouTube:

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange, mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is co-directed by Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström (What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, The Hoax, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Safe Haven, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, A Dog's Purpose) and American filmmaker Joe Johnston (Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Rocketeer, Jumanji, October Sky, Jurassic Park III, Hidalgo, Wolf Man, Marvel's Captain America). The screenplay is written by Ashleigh Powell; based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Disney will release The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in theaters everywhere on November 2nd, 2018 next year.