First Teaser Trailer for Doc 'The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story'

"No one really knew if it was going to end up being successful." A teaser trailer has debuted online for a documentary titled The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story. Yes, indeed, this is a doc film about Nickelodeon's amazing golden age era where they were known for their iconic orange logo. The film profiles Geraldine Laybourne, the visionary who turned the company into an $8 billion juggernaut, focusing on her "kids first" strategy. As someone who grew up a part of this generation, I'm definitely interested in seeing it. "More than just a history lesson or a 'where are they now?' special, the documentary explores the network's revolutionary approach to storytelling, the impact it had on a generation of youth, and aims to find out of why these shows have stayed in the hearts of so many people." That sounds great! Get your first look below.

Teaser for Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney's doc The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story, on Vimeo:

The Orange Years journeys behind the scenes of the "kids first" phenomenal programming to chronicle the improbable and unprecedented success of Nickelodeon, straight from the mouths of those who brought the classic shows to us as children. Filled with interviews from the actors, writers, animators, and creators from all your favorite golden age Nick shows, the film offers a new perspective on Nickelodeon, and highlights the work of visionary Geraldine Laybourne, who was largely responsible for the network's success. The Orange Years is co-directed by first-time filmmakers Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney. The project was successfully funded on Indiegogo in 2016. No film festival premiere or official release date has been set yet, but we expect it to arrive sometime in 2018. Stay tuned for updates. Who's excited to see this?