First Teaser Trailer for Festival Hit 'I, Tonya' Starring Margot Robbie

"America: they want someone to love, they want someone to hate." Neon has revealed a short teaser trailer for the indie dark comedy I, Tonya, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to lots of rave reviews. I, Tonya, the latest from director Craig Gillespie, tells a fictionalized version of the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding, who planned an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan after a practice session at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding, with a cast including Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Mckenna Grace, plus Caitlin Carver as Nancy Kerrigan. Based on all the buzz from TIFF and this first look, I am crazy excited to see this film. Sounds like it's dark and devious and enjoyable in all the right ways.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Based on unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is the darkly comedic tale of American figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy has forever been defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived and worse-executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). I, Tonya is directed by talented Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, and The Finest Hours previously. The screenplay is written by Steven Rogers (of Hope Floats, Stepmom, Kate & Leopold, P.S. I Love You, Love the Coopers). This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Neon will release Gillespie's I, Tonya in select theaters starting December 8th this year. Who's down to see this?