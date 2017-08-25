First Teaser Trailer for 'Five Fingers for Marseilles' Premiering at TIFF

"You've been sent to judge me." This looks like it could be a big breakout at the Toronto Film Festival this year. A teaser trailer has debuted for the film Five Fingers for Marseilles, a "neo-western" set in South Africa. The story follows a young boy whose life is changed forever when he kills two corrupt policemen in a South African shanty town. Two decades later, he finally heads home but his return brings out his enemies who go after him and all of his friends. Starring Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels, and Jerry Mofokeng. The two filmmakers spent 7 years researching and developing this, "including 5,000 miles of cross-country travel, development, and filming amidst the erratic winter weather of the Eastern Cape." From the looks of it, this film might just be as awesome as it sounds.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Michael Matthews' Five Fingers for Marseilles, direct from YouTube:

Apartheid South Africa: The community of Railway, attached to the remote town of Marseilles, are the victims of brutal police oppression and only the young "Five Fingers" are willing to stand up to them. Their battle is heartfelt but innocent, until hot-headed Tau kills two policemen in an act of passion. He flees, leaving his brothers and friends behind, but his action has triggered a conflict that will leave both Marseilles and the Five Fingers changed. Twenty years later, Tau is released from prison, now a feared and brutal outlaw, "The Lion of Marseilles." But scarred and empty, he renounces violence and returns home desiring only to reconnect with those he left behind. Five Fingers for Marseilles is directed by South African filmmaker Michael Matthews, making his feature directorial debut after a couple of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Drummond. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. The film is still seeking a distributor, so no release has been set yet. Stay tuned. Who's interested?