First Teaser Trailer for Hazanavicius' 'Redoubtable' Introduces Godard

Time for a nice Cannes tease. French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius (of The Artist, The Search) has premiered the first teaser trailer for his next film, titled Redoubtable, telling a story about the 1960s love affair between filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard and 17-year-old actress Anne Wiazemsky. The film takes place during the making of and release of Godard's film La Chinoise, from 1967 to 1968. Featuring Louis Garrel as Godard and Stacy Martin (from Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac) as Wiazemsky. The cast includes Louis Garrel, Bérénice Bejo, and Grégory Gadebois. This is likely going to show up at Cannes, which is why there's so much hype around it already. This is just a quick first look, but I'm intrigued to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Michel Hazanavicius' Redoubtable, found on Facebook (via TFS):

C'est mon anniversaire aujourd'hui, ça me fait plaisir de poster le premier teaser de mon prochain film Le Redoutable. C'est avec Louis Garrel, Stacy Martin, Bérénice Bejo, et plein d'autres acteurs hyper bons. J'espère que ça vous plait, et j'en mettrai d'autres bientôt. Posted by Hazanavicius Michel on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paris 1967. Jean-Luc Godard, the leading filmmaker of his generation, is shooting La Chinoise with the woman he loves, Anne Wiazemsky, 20 years his junior. They are happy, attractive, in love. They marry. But the film's reception upon release unleashes a profound self-examination in Jean-Luc. The events that occur in May of 1968 will amplify this process, and the crisis that shakes the filmmaker. Deep-rooted conflicts and misunderstandings will change him irrevocably. Revolutionary, off-the-wall, destructive, brilliant, he will pursue his choices and his beliefs to the breaking point. Redoubtable is both written and directed by French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, of the OSS 117 movies, The Artist, and The Search previously. Based on Anne Wiazemsky's own autobiography. It is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Hazanavicius' Redoubtable has no official release date set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?