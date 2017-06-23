Teaser Trailer for Icelandic Horror Film 'Rift' Set at a Secluded Cabin

MOVIE TRAILERS

June 23, 2017
"Someone is here with me." A short teaser trailer has debuted for an Icelandic LGBT horror film titled Rift, made by horror filmmaker Erlingur Thoroddsen. The story is about a guy named Gunnar who receives a mysterious call from his ex-boyfriend, who is living in a secluded cabin. He goes out there to find out what's going on, only to discover there's some weird things happening and something haunting them outside the cabin that wants to get in. Starring Björn Stefánsson, Sigurður Þór Óskarsson, and Guðmundur Ólafsson. The film already premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival earlier this year, and is playing at a few other festivals this summer as well, including OutFest in July. This actually looks pretty good, I'm curious.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Erlingur Thoroddsen's Rift, from YouTube (via Dread Central):

Rift Poster

Months after they broke up, Gunnar receives a strange phone call from his ex-boyfriend, Einar. He sounds distraught, like he's about to do something terrible to himself. Gunnar drives up to the secluded cabin where Einar is holed up and soon discovers that there's more going on than he imagined. As the two men come to terms with their broken relationship, some other person seems to be lurking outside the cabin, wanting to get in. Rift is both written and directed by Icelandic filmmaker Erlingur Thoroddsen, of the film Child Eater and a few other shorts previously. The film premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival earlier this year. It opens in Iceland this October, but no US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?

  • Payne by name
    Why does this need to be classified as an LGBT horror film? Why can't it just be a horror film? People whine about the LGBT community being treated differently and not included yet then have to apply labels to make themselves distinct from others. It's a horror film. The sexuality of the characters or the makers is utterly irrelevant.
    • I agree. I didn't put LGBT in the headline for that reason. I only added that in the write-up once as a way to add more context to the description, otherwise I completely agree.

