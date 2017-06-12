First Teaser Trailer for New Time-Loop Horror Film 'Happy Death Day'

"Am I in a dorm?!" Universal has debuted a very short teaser trailer for a new original horror movie titled Happy Death Day, formerly/also known as Half to Death while it was still in development. Directed by filmmaker Christopher Landon, the time-loop horror story is about a college student who relives the day of her murder until she finds out who the killer is. The film stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Jason Bayle, and Phi Vu. I'm always quite curious about time-loop movies (and we already had one this year - Before I Fall) and this one looks like it might be fun, taking us back to the days of Scream. The full trailer drops on Wednesday, until then - check out this tease.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Christopher Landon's Happy Death Day, direct from YouTube:

Blumhouse produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Happy Death Day is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Christopher Landon, of the films Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Landon and Scott Lobdell. Universal will release Blumhouse's Happy Death Day in theaters everywhere starting on October 13th this fall. For updates, follow @UniversalHorror or visit the Facebook page. First impression?