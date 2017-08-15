First Teaser Trailer for Noah Baumbach's Film 'The Meyerowitz Stories'

Meet the Meyerowitz Family. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Noah Baumbach's latest film, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the summer. This quaint indie dramedy is about three siblings who reconnect and come together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father. Dustin Hoffman plays the father, a sculptor who has always been the dominant member of the family. Emma Thompson stars as his wife, and the siblings are played by Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel. Everyone in this gives superb performances, especially Hoffman and Thomson, but the film is a bit dry. You're either going to love it or hate it, as it's a film about the struggles between grown adults and their aging parents. Check out the teaser.

Here's the teaser trailer for Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New & Selected), on YouTube:

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional, and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed, sculptor father (Dustin Hoffman) has cast over their lives. The Meyerowitz Stories is both written and directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, and De Palma previously. This first premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in select theaters + streaming online starting October 13th this fall. Who wants to see this film?