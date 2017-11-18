First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's Long-Awaited Sequel 'The Incredibles 2'

"You have powers!" Disney has released the very first teaser trailer for Pixar's The Incredibles 2, or now titled simply Incredibles 2 (drop the "the"). This teaser isn't that much, but it is officially something, since we've all been (im)patiently waiting 13 years for them to make this sequel. Brad Bird directs once again, and the plot synopsis released by Disney only states that it's about Bob navigating "the day-to-day heroics of 'normal' life", allowing him time to bond with Jack-Jack, "whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise." Which is pretty much what this trailer shows. Craig T. Nelson is back as the voice of Bob, with Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell. I'm excited to see some actual footage and find out what this sequel is going to really be about, because I'm intrigued after waiting all these years already.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Brad Bird's Incredibles 2, direct from Disney's YouTube:

In Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life, giving him an opportunity to bond with his younger son, Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise. Produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle. Incredibles 2 is both written and directed by acclaimed American animator/filmmaker Brad Bird, of the films The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Tomorrowland previously. This was made at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will release Pixar's Incredibles 2 in US theaters everywhere starting on June 15th, 2018 in the middle of next summer. First impression? Your thoughts?